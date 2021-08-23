Jos killings: Rights group calls for compensation

Human Rights Network, HRN – NIGERIA, a nongovernmental organisation has called on the federal government and the Plateau state government to effect a speedy compensation to the heirs and families of the affected citizens and victims of the recent killings in Jos.

The organisation also called for the apprehension of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

In a press statement signed by the group’s executive director, Comrade A A Haruna Ayagi, made available to the Blueprint in Kano Monday, the group also called on security personnel and para-military agents to desist from using their respective positions or uniform to harass and maltreat Nigerians, affirming that the Human Rights Network would not relent in its efforts geared towards ensuring justice done to everyone whose fundamental rights were trampled upon.

The group said the recent happenings in the country where innocent citizens were knocked down by vehicles belonging to the Nigerian Customs in Katsina state which led to their death and the incident in Kano where another person was gunned down by another custom officer in the name of fighting rice smuggling called for serious concern.

It stated that the heart breaking and barbaric acts need to be properly addressed and the perpetrators brought to book for fairness and the rule of law to prevail positing that the Human Rights Network support and acknowledge the action taken by both Katsina and Kano state governments in seeking redress in courts on behalf of the families of the gruesomely murdered Nigerians.