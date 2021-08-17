Jos killings: Ulama sues for calm as JNI denounces planned protest

The Ulama’u council in Plateau state, Tuesday, appealed to the Muslim faithful to remain calm and not take law into their hands following gruesome killings of Muslim travelers along Rukuba area of Jos North local government on Saturday.

The state chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) also denounced any plan to stage protest in Jos.

The two Islamic bodies stated this in statements issued Tuesday in Jos.

The assistant secretary of the Ulama’u council, Hon. Ahmad Ashir, said though the act of killing the travelers was condemnable but people should remain in peace.

“We, at the council condemn the attack and killing in its totality and call for arrest and investigation of the perpetrators of this dastardly act in order to bring them to book.

“The Ulama/Elders Council calls on all Muslims on the Plateau to remain calm and not to take the law into their hands as Islam does not encourage violence,” he said.

He said the council commended all security agencies for their prompt responses while also appreciating the efforts of Governor Simon Lalong, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and President Muhammadu Buhari, for ensuring that the matter did not escalate.

“The council wants to reiterate its commitments to peaceful co- existence on the Plateau in accordance with the teaching of Islam and the perfect example of our Noble Prophet Muhammad S.A.W.

Finally, we call on all people of goodwill to embrace the government’s effort of living peacefully with one another. May Allah SWT have mercy on the souls of the departed,” he prayed.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), said it has come to its attention that some individual are spreading messages of a planned protest at the Jos Central Mosque.

Emir of Wase Muhammad Sambo Haruna, while denouncing planned protest said the JNI is not aware of such.

This was contained in a statement issued by JIN director on ICT & NGO matters, Barr. Lawal Ishaq.

The statement reads: “It has come to the attention of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, Plateau state, under the leadership of the Emir of Wase, Dr Muhammad Sambo Haruna, that some faceless individuals are announcing a purported protest match with the Jos Central Mosque as the take off point,” he said.

He said the messages that have gone virile in social media, notably the WhatsApp is not true.

He said: “The JNI as the custodian of the Jos Central Mosque has not given permission to any individual or groups to carry out any form of activities within its premises.

“JNI is firmly committed to ensuring that lasting peace is restored to Jos and environs and it is therefore calling on all citizens to observe the various curfews imposed by government on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local government areas.”

He said all people should please disregard that message in circulation as nothing but a handiwork of mischief makers and crisis merchants.