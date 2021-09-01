Jos mayhem: Jasawa group tasks Lalong on sustainable peace

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has been urged not to be distracted or deterred from his tireless efforts at attaining sustainable peace and co-existence in the state.

The urge was made by the Jasawa Community Development Association (JCDA) against the background of the recent circle of killings in some parts of the state.

JCDA in a statement signed by its national president, Shehu Ibrahim Masallah, said both killings of innocent travellers along Gada-Biyu-Rukuba road and that of other innocent persons at Yelwan Zangam all of Jos North local government area were condemnable.

“In our appreciation of Governor Simon Lalong’s concerns and practical efforts at mitigating the situation, we condemn those casting aspersions on his person.

“However, we equally appeal to His Excellency to redouble his efforts towards ensuring that justice prevails.

“We call on him not to be distracted or deterred from doing what is just and fair to all,” the association stated.

JCDA applauded the good work of the security agencies, the state Police Commissioner, the State Security Services, the Civil Defence Corps, the Immigration, and most particularly, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major-General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, his officers and men for their tireless efforts at seeing that calm and peace is restored in our communities.

“We implore General IS Ali and his teammates to do more on what is rightly attainable.

“It is apt to also urge those propelling the campaign of calumny against the GOC/Commander Operation Safe Haven, to desist from doing so, and put it at the back of their minds.

“We note with sadness an unwritten rule in the psyche of some bigots in Plateau state of kicking against any Muslim sent by the federal government to head any federal establishment based in Plateau state,” it said.