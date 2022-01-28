Jos NDE trains 50 youth on agric extension services

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has, Friday, commenced the training of 50 unemployed Youths on Agricultural Extension Services, under its Rural Employment Promotion Department (REP), Plateau state.

The state coordinator of NDE, Malam Ibrahim Hardo Abdulazeez, said the programme was among measures being taken by the Directorate to fight unemployment in the state and country as a whole.

According to him, the director-general of NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Likpo, is passionate about agriculture and its value-chain.

“The week-long training programme on agricultural advisory services is organised to; boast agricultural productivity, increase food security, improve rural livelihoods and promote agriculture for agricultural growth,” he said.

The representative of the Director REP from headquarters, Mrs. Anne Eya Ita, said agricultural extension “plays a crucial role in increasing agricultural productivity, increasing food security and improving rural livelihoods.”

She appealed to the participants to take the training seriously because of its potential for youth employment in the rural sector.

The HOD Rural Employment Promotion (REP), Mrs. Asabe Lassa, appreciated the management of NDE, resource persons and participants for making the training a huge success.

Mr. Bala Italia Peter, who responded on behalf of the participants, thanked the NDE for the privilege given to them, promising that they would make the Directorate proud by putting in their best during and after the training.