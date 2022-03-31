Jos North lawmaker felicitates with council’s new Majority Leader, Chief whip



The member representing Jos North state constituency, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, has felicitated with the newly elected Majority Leader of the Jos North Local Government Council, Hon. Pastor Sylvester Ari.

Hassan in a statement said the choice of Hon. Ari, amongst his equals in the legislative chamber of the council was the right thing in the right direction.

The Jos North local government councillors, have impeached Hon. Jibril Lawal Usman, and his colleague Hon. Bala Muhammad, from their respective positions as Majority leader and Chief whip.

In the message, Hon Hassan said, “I think the decision by majority members of the legislative council, at which Hon. Sylvester Ari and Hon. Zakariya’u Talle, as new majority leader and chief whip in the council, was a welcome development,” he said.

Hassan urged the duo of Hon Ari and Hon Talle, to work towards advancing good Governance at the Executive and legislative levels of the LGC.

Baba Hassan further called on them to also work at ensuring that the APC’s ideals are promoted to the latter.