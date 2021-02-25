Jos residents applaud deputy speaker, Wase for constructing roads, boreholes

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmad Idris Wase, has been described as a worthy ambassador.

The accolade was showered by some residents of Jos, the Plateau State capital, over Wase’s extension of constituency projects to the city.

Hon. Wase, who represents Wase Federal Constituency recently attracted some roads projects, as well four motorised boreholes to alleviate the suffering of people within the capital city.

Speaking to Blueprint, Malam Muttaqa Hameed of the yan’taya market, said: “It is incumbent on us to publicly expressed our commendations in appreciations of what Idris Wase has done to us.

“This yan’taya road linking Bauchi road to Ahmadu Bello way, was in motorable, even though it is situated in the city center, but we thank Allah and Waje for this work because it has been reconstructed and everyone is happy.”

To Mr. Ilalu Ibrahim, the joy of it all was the sinking of a motorised borehole, besides the reconstruction of the road.

A cleric Ustaz Nasiru Alfalaki, said he has gone round and discovered that three important roads were reconstructed by Hon. Idris Waje.

“I have seen the Yan’taya road, the Shehu street road and that of Amingo/Yan’kaji that have been reconstructed.

“I have also known that four motorised boreholes have been sinked, their tanks have been fixed and we hope that soon our people will begin to feel the positive impact of what democracy is all about,” he said.

Ustaz Alfalaki prayed Allah, to guide and guard Hon. Waje in all his endeavours.

Auwal Abubakar was of the opinion that; “what the state government could not do for us, a concerned citizen, who is not even representing our constituency has deemed right to come to our aide.

“Hon. Waje has clearly demonstrated that he is indeed a great leader, a good ambassador for all,” Auwal added.