Jose Mourinho may dump Roma for top European club

Jose Mourinho could be about to land his latest mammoth job in management.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has emerged as a shock candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

PSG are understood to be ‘seriously considering’ replacing Pochettino with the former Champions League winner as part of a major backroom shake-up.

According to talkSPORT, the Ligue 1 champions have identified Mourinho as a prime candidate to become their next manager ahead of Pochettino’s inevitable dismissal.

Changes in the dugout are expected as part of a major revamp behind the scenes in line with Kylian Mbappe’s groundbreaking new contract.

Last month, Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to become the best-paid player in football history on a three-year deal.

As part of his agreement with PSG, the 23-year-old was handed incredible incentives, including the right to have a say in all football decisions the club makes.

He was supposedly a driving force behind Leonardo’s exit as sporting director after endorsing incoming replacement Luis Campos.

And Mbappe is understood to have also contributed to Nasser Al Khelaifi’s decision to sack Pochettino after another disappointing Champions League campaign.

