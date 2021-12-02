Joseph Wayas: Sad end of an era – Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has described the demise of one of his predecessors, Dr. Joseph Wayas, as sad end of an era.

Dr. Wayas was the Second Republic President of the Senate during the administration of Alhaji Shehu Shagari between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983.

Dr. Alex Ekwueme was the vice president while Chief Edwin Ume-Ezeoke was the Speaker, House of Representatives.

The death of Dr. Wayas indicated that most of the key players of that era have gone to the great beyond. He was the 4th president of the Nigerian Senate.

In his tribute on the transition of Dr Wayas, Senator Mark described him as a flamboyant, vibrant and distinguished parliamentarian who left his positive footprints in the sand of time.

He paid glowing tribute to Dr Wayas for his invaluable contributions especially his solid foundation for democracy and the legislature in Nigeria.

He said: “Senator Wayas was a great nationalist. He was a parliamentarian per excellence. His diligence, honesty and uncommon dedication to the ideals of nationhood remains reference points.

“He brought dignity and respect to the legislature by adhering to the rule of law, separation of power and collaborating with the executive arm of government without compromising the independence of the legislature”.

Senator Mark recalled the wise counsel he received from Dr Wayas while in office as the President of the Senate, adding, “Wayas was always handy anytime we had some knotty issues in the Senate. He called and visited regularly to see how we were fairing.”