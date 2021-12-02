Joseph Wayas was a veteran – Ekweremadu

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness over the passing on of Nigeria’s former President of the Senate, Senator Joseph Wayas, describing him as a veteran of the Nigerian legislature and key player in Nigeria’s constitutional development.

Ekweremadu said the elder statesman would be sorely missed.

Reacting to the announcement of the demise of the former lawmaker by the governor of Cross River state, Professor Ben Ayade, the Senator said: “I received with a deep sense of loss the passing on of elder statesman and Nigeria’s former President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Joseph Wayas.

“This is particularly a grievous loss to the Nigerian legislature and the nation as a whole. He was a veteran and an institutional memory bank of the Nigerian legislature, and a key player in Nigeria’s constitutional development, having been deputy chairman of the National Constitutional Conference Commission, which midwifed the 1994/1995 Constitutional Conference.

“Senator Wayas gave his all to the nation, had a tempering effect on the polity and acquitted himself most creditable as a patriot, pan-Nigerian, and people-vested political icon and leader.

“It is sad that he passed on at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s history when the wise counsels of elders of his status are most needed.”