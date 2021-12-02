Jospeh Wayas was a pathfinder – Sen Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani ( PDP Enugu East) , has described the death of Second Republic President of the Senate, Senator Joseph Wayas, as a huge loss to the nation, especially the political class.

Senator Nnamani in a statement in Abuja Thursday, noted that Dr. Wayas was a pathfinder who believed in the sanctity of the ballot as a vehicle for electing leaders at all levels.

He recaled that as President of the Senate, Dr Wayas demonstrated competence, character and discipline in running the affairs of the upper legislative chamber and by extension the National Assembly.

He noted the honest and robust contributions of Dr. Wayas not just to the legislature but in the overall development of the nation.

Sen Nnamani added that Dr. Wayas was one of the best and fertile minds that presided over the Nigerian Senate, saying “ We have lost a patriot and committed democrat who took the entire country as his constituency”.