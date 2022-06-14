Jostle for presidential running mate: APC stakeholders reject Muslim-Muslim tickets

Controversies over who becomes the running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu rage on, with some national stakeholders insisting the purported Muslim-Muslim ticket on the party’s platform won’t work ahead of the 2023 general elections.

There have been arguments that the running mate billed to come from the north must be of the Christian faith, while some others have argued that for the APC to stand the chance of winning the 2023 presidential election, the running mate must be a Christian since the southern part of the country already produced a Muslim as the presidential candidate.

‘Why it can’t work’

Warning the party against a Muslim-Muslim ticket, the APC Stakeholders Forum called on Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, not to listen to the advocates of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the interest of national unity.

Addressing a press conference Monday evening in Abuja, the forum which comprises several party chieftains, youth leaders and other stakeholders, said Nigeria is currently deeply divided within fault lines of ethnicity and religion and cannot afford to jettison these sensibilities in critical decision making.

The forum which spoke through its leader, Comrade Aliu Audu, said allowing a Christian as Tinubu’s running mate would not only promote national inclusion but help to manage differences in Nigeria.

Audu said: “The APC National Stakeholders is deeply concerned about the raging controversy which has heated the polity in the last few days. Why we are conscious of the fact that religion should not be a determining factor in our leadership selection process, the peculiar circumstance the nation funds herself calls for reflection in the decisions we take, so long as they bother on our national lives.

“Today, the country is deeply divided within our fault lines of ethnicity and religion and we cannot afford to jettison these sensibilities in critical decision making. This is why we think that the All Progressives Congress must be guided by the sense of these sensibilities in the selection of the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party. To do otherwise would be to further fuel what divides us and give room for mischief makers to take advantage of our differences.

“Nigeria is in dire need of good governance and this can come from either a Muslim leader or a Christian leader. But in the spirit of nationalism, justice and fairness which the northern governors demonstrated a few days ago, the leaders of the north on whose shoulder the emergence of the Vice Presidential candidate rests must also demonstrate this spirit by ensuring that the candidate comes from the Christian faith.

“The northern APC has in its fold capable individuals from the Christian faith with proven track record that can deliver just like anyone from the other faith. Their capability to deliver on the ideals of party aside, they also have the capacity to win elections for the party. Suffice to add that no individual wins elections for any political party, it is the collective of all and we are sure the APC can achieve this.

“The APC National Stakeholders therefore call on the APC to narrow her search of the Vice Presidential candidate of the party to a northern Christian whom we have in abundance. Doing this will ensure national inclusion, help to manage our differences and promote national unity.”

APC professionals counter

Countering the position, however, the APC Professionals Forum (APC-PF) asked the APC presidential candidate to settle for a running mate with electoral clout irrespective of his or her religion.

The forum said winning 2023 presidential election requires a running mate with strong electoral value to boost the chances of the APC.

Addressing a press conference Monday in Abuja, the acting chairman, Board of Trustees of APC Professionals Forum, Dr. Nkem Okeke, also asked all the party’s flagbearer to prioritise the roles and inclusion of professionals in his campaign.

While praising Tinubu for the confidence-building visits to his opponents at the primary, APC Professionals forum endorsed “the democratic and transparent process that produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as our Presidential Candidate, and we are willing to mobilize all professionals within the party and across the country to ensure that the winning streak that began in 2015 continues next year.

“The reconciliation move has further brightened our chances for victory at the polls in 2023, since we have a united front. It is against this backdrop that, as members of a think-tank group, we enjoin all our candidates at local and sub-national levels to take a cue from Asiwaju Tinubu’s noble reconciliation moves.

“We once again thank President Buhari for his leadership, especially his noninterference in the process by allowing the voice of party members through our respective delegates to be heard, loud and clear, at the special convention.

“Going forward, the forum urges all party members to rally round Asiwaju Tinubu and the party leaders as they work towards picking a running mate with the necessary electoral clout to add value to our presidential ticket.

“We congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as our Presidential flagbearer and his goodwill gesture towards his opponents at the convention.

“The Forum pledges our 100% support and commitment to massively mobilize for our candidate in the run up to the 2023 Presidential election. We urge our flag bearer to prioritize the roles and inclusion of professionals in his campaign.

“The forum urges the party leadership to use the success of the primaries as a turning point to re-engineer APC as an ideological one, not just a platform to win elections.

“The Forum will continue its flagship program APC scorecard with political office holders as a means of showcasing our achievements as a governing party as we head towards the general election,” the professionals further said.

‘North-east choice the best’

Meanwhile, some youth under the aegis of the North-east Youths Stakeholders Forum, have appealed to the national leaders of the party for a special consideration of the North-east zone to produce the running mate.

Speaking to journalists Monday night in Abuja, spokesperson of the group, Haruna Adamu Sadauna, said: “The North-East region had given block votes to the APC and supported candidate from the other region right from its inception. Looking at the current pathetic situation that region is currently going through due to insurgency and other social unrest menace, zoning the position of the Vice President to the North East will neutralize the PDP Presidential candidate and mobilize massive support from the region and other zones to ensure victory of Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“We, therefore, appeal to our National, State critical and Non-critical Stakeholders especially our father, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) our Candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led APC.

“While appreciating our Party Loyal Members Especially from the North West and North Central Zones, we are appealing for their special consideration of the North-East Zone for the position of the Vice.”

North-Central wants APC, LP VP tickets

And further to the above, the North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM) has called on Tinubu and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, to narrow their choice of running mates to the North Central zone.

They made the position known in an open letter to all the political parties with particular reference to the presidential candidates of the four leading parties including Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obi and Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The group advised the candidates to ensure equity, justice, diversity and inclusivity of the geo-political zones of the country through their choice of running mates.

The letter was signed by its chairman, Nghargbu K’tso, the secretary, Aliyu Mustapha and the chief strategist/public relations officer, High Chief Onoja Alexander David.

The group wrote: “Our shared history as a nation provides the statistics upon which our plea and request is founded, mainly the fact that whereas all geopolitical zones including the North Central have produced the military rulers of Nigeria at one time or the other, it is only the North Central geopolitical zone which has not produced a democratically elected President or Vice President of the Republic of Nigeria since independence.

“We wish to remind political parties, especially the APC and the LP that it would be tantamount to using unjust scales and unequal measures for them to choose their presidential candidates on the basis of equity, fairness and justice only to turn around and pick running mates on the basis of other considerations which negate the same principles.

“We therefore urge the APC and the Labour Party and their esteemed flag-bearers to look at any of the highly qualified and politically suitable candidates from across the North Central geopolitical zone and select one of them – thereby making a choice which will resound to their credit far into the future.

“It is also important to underscore that we are not asking for charity, but rather offering partnership, as the North Central geopolitical zone brings to the table a massive pool of savvy and engaged voters who, according to data from previous elections, especially the 2019 presidential elections, have largely proven to be tie-breakers so that whoever we align with goes on to win the election.

“In conclusion, the North Central Geopolitical zone contends that all the principles of equity, diversity, inclusivity, fairness and justice, support our claim to be in the Presidency in 2023 and we are offering bloc votes to any of the two leading parties with southern flag bearers mentioned herein which picks her running mate from amongst us, irrespective of the state, tribe or religion of such. This is so because amongst us are league of intelligent and eminently qualified politicians that can serve in that capacity. Some of whom have shown that clearly in this political season.”

