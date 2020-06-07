Journalism in Nigeria and the Muslim Media Practioners

History of journalism practice in Nigeria cannot be relayed adequately without defining what journalism is. A clear definition of journalism is to say ‘it is a form of writing that tells people about things that really happened, but that they might not have been known already.’ People who are into journalism are called Journalists. They are found at work in Newspapers, Magazine, TV and Radio Stations, Social Media etc.

In Nigeria, the generalissimo of Muslim Journalists was Dr. Abubakar Imam who established a Local Newspaper in the Northern parts of Nigeria around 1925. He was competing with other eleven Publishers who were non-Muslims and some of whom were Christian leaders among them were Robert Campbell, Herbert Macaulay, Thomas Jackson, Sir Kitoyi Ajasa, Earnest Ikoli, Sir Adeyemo Alakija, Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola and many others.

The preponderance of christians in the media industry that time was because they had western education and were determined to use the platform for christian evangelism in addition to spreading information to the people. In addition some of them were politicians who were into journalism to propagate their political ideology.

However as time went on, Muslims too became active players in the print media. One of them was Late Alh. Ismail Babatunde Jose who was an indigene of Ikare in Ondo State. A self-made man, who entered The Daily Times as Typist and rose by dint hard-work and commitment to the pinnacle of his career by becoming Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of the Company several years later.

There was also Late Alhaji Alade Odunewu who was a well-known Columnist with his pen name ALLAH DE. He was also in the Daily Times.

The Former Lagos State Governor Alh. Lateef Jakande too was also a guru in the journalism profession. He was a Hero in the old Nigerian Tribune.

Here in Kwara State we had Late Alh. Yakubu Abdulazeez – the first Muslim Editor of the Herald in 1973, Late Alh. Yahaya Sanni too was a Deputy Editor of the Newspaper. Alh. Yahaya Sanni from Omu-Aran later joined the NTA where he became a top Media Executive before retirement. He was an outstanding Muslim Journalist who contributed a lot to the progress of Islam in Nigeria. Another Media Executive was late Alh. A.S. Ayinla who also served in the NTA together with Alh. Yahaya Sanni. He didn’t leave NTA until he built a Mosque for the Jamaa of NTA Ilorin. I remember Late Alh. Ahmad Hameed and Late Alh. Sule Raji who both edited the Herald Newspapers, Daily and on Sunday respectively. May Allah be merciful to them all.

In the New Nigerian we had Mal. Adamu Ciroma – a very humble and honest Nigerian who was MD of New Nigerian Newspapers in Kaduna and who later became the Governor of CBN; and of course the Former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Late Mal. Abba Kyari who served in the Democrat Newspaper also in Kaduna.

The roll calls continued with our own contemporaries in the MSS of Nigeria in the late 70s with Mal. Mohammed Haruna now a member of the BOT of MMWG of Nigeria who also edited New Nigerian Newspapers. He is presently a National Commissioner in INEC. Also, the current Minister of Education Mal. Adamu Adamu was a Deputy Editor in New Nigerian and of course a great Amazon Late Bilikisu Yusuf who edited New Nigerian Newspapers in Kaduna.

The following Muslim Journalists made their marks in the field of Journalism throughout this Country. These are Alh. Liad Tella, Bro. Femi Abbas, Mal. Yakubu Mohammed, Alh. Najeem Jimoh, Alh. Y.K.O Kareem and Mr. Duro Onabule who is also a Muslim and was a onetime Chief Press Secretary to General Ibrahim Babangida.

In the struggle to make the Muslim Voice be heard in the Media especially in the print, were Late Chief MKO Abiola who established the Concord Press, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua who came up with Democrat Newspaper and the Monitor Newspaper established by the Are Musulumi of Yorubaland Late Alh. Abdulazeez Arisekola Alao.

As at today, Muslims could only pride themselves of four Newspapers that are reputable for factual stories and defence of the cause of Islam. These are Daily Trust, The Blue-Print, The Peoples Daily as well as Triumph Newspapers – established by Kano State Government and once edited by Mal. Garba Shehu – the current Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Mohammadu Buhari.

These Newspapers are too small compared to others that are established by non-Muslims in the Country today. The bottom-line however is that the practice of journalism that should be devoid of any bias whatsoever in line with the professional ethics have unfortunately become instruments of ethnic, religious, political and economic interests.

Most of the print-media in Nigeria today except the four mentioned above and established by Muslims, are fond of spreading falsehood, misrepresentation and misinformation to create tension religiously and politically. They also promote ethnic bigotry.

It is clear that almost if not all the Nation’s Dailies being paraded in Nigeria today have leanings toward certain interests such as tribal, political, religious and even economic interests which is antithetical to the spirit of professionalism in journalistic practice.

There is therefore the need for more Newspapers that would stand on truth devoid of political, religious or ethnic bias to spring up in order to have a better Nigeria.

Generally for the Media Practitioners in Nigeria , the several interests dictate their conduct on their jobs today. This is why repeated appeals must be made to gentlemen of the Press to hold firmly the ethics of their professions regardless of their employers’ vested interests.

There are several reports of ‘copy and paste’ whereby a single reporter may have gotten a story and wrote in his own perception or conception, his colleagues collect and send to their own media without verification of the facts of the story. The attitude of economic down-turn in some media has also forced some journalists to work under terrible situations whereby salaries are not being paid as at when due. This is common with privately owned media outfits and has resulted in unprofessional practices. It is incumbent of the Federal Government to promulgate a law making it unlawful for such to continue to happen in the present democratic process.

One other critical point that must be made is in required welfare packages for practising Journalists working with government or privately owned media outfits . It is unfortunate that the socalled Media Salary Scale (MSS) which journalists have been fighting for could not ‘see the light of the day’ up till now. This is a disservice to hard-working Media practitioners who are being treated anyhow.

With the current economic down-turn against the backdrop of COVID-19, nobody dare suggest that Media Salaries Scheme (MSS) be implemented now, otherwise one would be considered as an inconsiderate person.

Despite the already observed shortcomings in media practice in Nigeria ,many of the practitioners deserve commendation for their selfless service to the Nation through objective reportage which can best be achieved by making integrity and professionalism their watch-word at all times.

I charge the wealthy Muslims to consider sponsorship of Islamic programmes in the electronic media not only during this holy month of Ramadan but throughout the year; as the reward is very high.

More importantly I specially appeal to my brothers and sisters in Islam in the field of journalism to do their jobs the way their christian counterparts does it in their faith; that is with devotion as if they are covering events to serve God. This would uplift them spiritually and make them better Muslims.

One cannot end this lecture without making brief remarks on the practice of Online Media in Nigeria which by realities on ground , is more of spreading of falsehoods than factual news telling . Infact , Muslim Media Practioners should not join them because they are purveyors of fake news and misinformation, some of which are done deliberately to cause disaffection, confusion and instability.

I want to conclude by thanking Media practitioners throughout the Country for the support they give to MMWG of Nigeria and other Islamic bodies in treating our stories and coverage of our programmes. May Allah reward you abundantly. I implore you all to tow the path of Muslim frontliners in Media practice who I have mentioned in the early part of this presentation. The frontliners were not after money, popularity or property; but they stood for integrity and professionalism.

I specially commend Muslim Media Practitioners in Kwara State or of the State origin like the Editor of the Blueprint Newspapers, Abdulrauf AbdulRahaman, his counterpart with the Herald on Sunday , Alh. Jibril Issa and Alh. Abdullahi Olesin – the Regional Editor of the Leadership Newspaper as well as those in the Electronic Media who are too numerous to mention.

The General Manager of Radio Nigeria Idofian (Harmony FM) Alh. Abdul-Muhali Olarewaju Adegboyega has been of tremendous value to the Muslim Ummah and general public at large for his commitment to fairness and balanced reportage.

At the national level, numerous muslim columnists in various National Dailies like Alh. Femi Abbas, Bala Muhammad, Ujjudu Sheriff, Mallam Adamu Adamu who is now the Minister of Education should be commended for their commendable roles in the past and some of them who are still performing that role till now.

Muslim Journalists need to show more commitment and dedication to the propagation of Islam by being motivated by the roles played and being played by these outstanding journalists. More importantly they need to de-emphasize the issue of material benefit whatsoever in the course of their professional duties.

Abdullahi National Coordinator Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), delivered this paper at the Radio Nigeria / Idofian Harmony FM on Tuesday , May 5, 2020 during the just ended Ramadan 1441 AH .