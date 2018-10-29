Journalist appointed APC young farmers’ scribe

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Young Farmers of Nigeria has
appointed a seasoned journalist, Alhaji Nasiru Masama as the National
Secretary of the forum.
Until his appointment, Alhaji Masama was a publisher of a Hausa
vernacular magazine, Annuri ta Kabi.
The appointment letter thus contained and duly signed by the National
Coordinator, Dr Tunde Adeleke, stated that ‘‘on behalf of the
management of the above named organization, I am pleased to convey to
you your appointment to serve as the National Secretary of this great
association.”
It added that ‘‘your appointment is based on track records of
integrity, honesty and your efforts to pilot successfully many
political organisations in your respective states.”
Speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, Nasiru Masama promised to
discharge his duties diligently and work hand in hand with the members
of the association a cross the country.
According to him, already, he has started mobilising small scale and
prospective young farmers across the 21 local government areas of
Kebbi state to register with the association.
