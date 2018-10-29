Journalist appointed APC young farmers’ scribe

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Young Farmers of Nigeria has

appointed a seasoned journalist, Alhaji Nasiru Masama as the National

Secretary of the forum.

Until his appointment, Alhaji Masama was a publisher of a Hausa

vernacular magazine, Annuri ta Kabi.

The appointment letter thus contained and duly signed by the National

Coordinator, Dr Tunde Adeleke, stated that ‘‘on behalf of the

management of the above named organization, I am pleased to convey to

you your appointment to serve as the National Secretary of this great

association.”

It added that ‘‘your appointment is based on track records of

integrity, honesty and your efforts to pilot successfully many

political organisations in your respective states.”

Speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, Nasiru Masama promised to

discharge his duties diligently and work hand in hand with the members

of the association a cross the country.

According to him, already, he has started mobilising small scale and

prospective young farmers across the 21 local government areas of

Kebbi state to register with the association.