Journalist seeks help over wife’s cancer

A Journalist who hails from Delta State, but resides in Benin City, Edo state, Mr. Lucky Ighomuaye, has appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to come to his financial aid to enable him treat his Wife, Mrs.

Benedicta Ighomuaye, who is suffering from breast cancer.

Lucky said his wife has successfully undergone surgery at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, (UBTH) including her chemotherapies, but the doctor said she needed to repeat the process due to some complications to avoid further spread.

The doctor who does not want her name in print said it will require about N1,000,000 for another round of complete chemotherapies.

“I spent all of my savings on the previous exercise and appealed to the Edo state government and other well meaning Nigerians to come to my assistance to enable me give her the needed treatments,” he said.

