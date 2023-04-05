Journalist suspended over leaked Obi, Oyedepo’s call

Nigerian online newspapers, People gazzete, has suspended journalist, Ayoola Babalola, who published the alleged phone conversation between the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The platform’s Deputy Managing Editor, Boladale Adekoya, announced the suspension on Tuesday over his online behavior that violated the platform’s social media policy.

“Ayoola Babalola met with the HR, where he was directed to proceed on suspension for one month without pay. Mr Babalola is a vibrant and respected member of the organisation’s editorial team,” the publication’s senior staff noted.

“The reporter’s conduct on social media, both from months past and as recently as last weekend, grossly violated the organisation’s guideline on personnel conduct.

“After carefully reviewing the reporter’s scathing retorts to relentless online trolls, management determined that Babalola failed to act with the decorum and professionalism expected of The Gazette’s employees.”

He noted that the suspension was a challenging decision “for the organisation, Mr Babalola faced vicious attacks on social media following our scoop on Peter Obi’s phone call with Bishop Oyedepo.

“Still, while the organisation sympathises and stands strongly with Mr Babalola and all staff members who come frequently under social media onslaught, the manner with which colleagues handle online trolls is what distinguishes us as professionals.”

