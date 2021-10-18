Journalists’ group urges IGP, others to locate “missing” Vanguard reporter

A media practitioners’ group under the aegis of Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ), has urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali and heads of other security agencies to take proactive measures towards locating a reporter of the Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Tordue Salem, who had gone missing since last Wednesday.

Mr. Tordue Salem is a member of the CBJ, and a Senior Reporter of the national daily, reporting mainly from the House of Representatives.

National President of the group, Dr. Anule Emmanuel in a statement on Monday said Salem, who covers the House of Representatives has not been seen and reached since Wednesday, October 13, expressing worries that the case of Salem, sadly further raises concern on the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation’s capital, Abuja and throws up a bigger challenge for security agencies to step up in their responsibilities of protecting lives and property.

“Members of CBJ are shocked by the mysterious disappearance of our member, an adult and therefore challenge the police and other security agencies to rise up to the occasion of locating Salem,” the statement said.

According to him, like every other citizen, journalists in Abuja and indeed the country at large require full protection as they go about their lawful duties of informing members of the public without fear of molestation, intimidation, and harassment.

The CBJ President further urged fellow journalists and family members of Salem to be prayerful, and remain calm while the search effort is on to establish his whereabouts.