Journalists playing significant role in nation building – Educationist

The Provost Federal Education of Education, Zaria in Kaduna state, Dr Suleiman Balarabe has commended journalists in the country for the significant role they play in nation building.

He gave the commendation when he received officials and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Zaria unit led by its chairman, Comrade Sagir Mohammed Awwal, on a courtesy visit in his office Tuesday.

The provost pointed out that the role being played by the media is unquantifiable, considering the nature of their profession in national integration.

He described the profession as noble, saying journalists were the hope of the common man.

“You as journalists are playing significant role in nation building, especially in the area of awareness. I can therefore say that you are just like teachers for the fact that there is similarity between journalists and teachers,” the academic said.

He commended media practitioners for their support in his confirmation as the substantive provost of the institution.

Earlier, the chairman of the union, Comrade Sagir Mohammed Awwal, told the provost that they were in his office to congratulate him on his confirmation as the substantive provost.

He assured of him of every support of members for the progress of the institution.

Blueprint reports that the provost until his confirmation was the deputy provost and was made the acting provost following the demise of his predecessor, the late Dr Angol Abdullahi Ladan, who died last year.

