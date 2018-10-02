Journalists tasked to re-strategize in fight against corruption

Nigerian journalists have been urged to re strategize and improve on their effort in the fight against corruption, as the scourge affects everybody in the country.

Online Editor of the Nation newspapers, Mr.

Lekan Otufodunrin made the appeal at the end of training of 30 journalists under the Strengthening Citizens Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C) project, in Kaduna.

The journalists, drawn from print, electronic and online media, were trained on corruption and investigative reporting.

Lekan said corruption is closer than everyone thinks and that everybody needs to work on it because it affects all.

“The training aimed at equipping the journalists with appropriate skills to fight corruption.

We are focusing on four thematic areas; health, education, tax and power.

“If somebody allocates an amount that is not well utilized it would affect the people, even your neighbours or you.

There are different arms of the Scrap-C project.

What we expect is that journalists should pay more attention to the four critical areas.” Lekan, who was a resource person at the training, stressed that for an investigative report that is worth its onions, the writer must assemble his facts, establish the truth using the facts and providing the public with useful information.

A Consultant with Scrap-C, Halima Sarki said that the project appeals to behavioural change among Nigerians against corruption.

“The training is to sensitize the citizens and media on corruption and build partnership to fight corruption in Kaduna state.

The training has taken place in Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Enugu, Borno, Kano and now Kaduna,” she said The three day training covers the skills and challenges journalists face in reporting corruption and investigative journalism.

The participating journalists were taken through the principles of clear writing, interviewing techniques, story ideas development.

