Journalists thumb up Okowa on N425bn 2022 budget

Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Delta state council, Thursday, lauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for proactive steps taken in approving the 2022 budget proposal of N425 billion.

The commendation was part of the resolutions reached during the monthly meeting of the chapel held at the secretariat in Asaba.

Journalists particularly noted the emphasis which the budget proposal placed on capital projects over recurrent expenditure, which is indicative of the administration’s desire to consolidate on its infrastructural development across the state.

The chapel said: “This is in line with financial and development standards across the globe aimed at building infrastructure, human capital development and welfare of citizens.

“This commendation has become necessary at a time when most political state actors are pre-occupied with politics of 2023.

“But the Delta state government led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is very much concerned about the development of the state which is in line with the administration’s ‘Stronger Delta’ vision,” the resolution stated.

Also, the meeting presided over by the chairman of the chapel, Mr. Dominic Adewole, reflected on the administration’s consistent high regard for traditional institution which has culminated in relatively peaceful atmosphere across communities the state.

“This has also been demonstrated with the building and inauguration of the state of the art secretariat for royal fathers in the state,” it added.

While also commending the government for its relationship with the media, the chapel appealed to Okowa-led administration to expedite action in the completion of the NUJ secretariat along Marian Babagida Way, Asaba.