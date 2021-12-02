JPMorgan says institutions buying Bitcoin rather than gold to hedge inflation

More institutional investor are now buying Bitcoin instead of gold to hedge against inflation, JPMorgan has said.

According to a JPMorgan note discussing the factors that contributed to Bitcoin’s rally back to being a trillion-dollar asset class, the American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company gave three reasons, one of which stated that in the face of rising inflation, there is increased appetite from institutional investors who are seeking a hedge to inflation.

The note stated, “Institutional investors appear to be returning to Bitcoin perhaps seeing it as a better inflation hedge than gold.” Gold has been on the decline as Year-to-Date, the supposed safe haven asset is down 7.36 per cent.

The lack of interest in the yellow metal comes as many investors are now perceiving Bitcoin as an inflation hedge and with Bitcoin outperforming Gold YtD, Bitcoin being a safe haven asset against inflation is becoming a thing of reality. The note also stated that the prior trend of money flowing out of gold and into Bitcoin has reemerged in recent weeks.

JPMorgan gave two other reasons as to why Bitcoin rallied from a September low of $39,787.61 to trade as high as $55,568, representing a near 40 per cent rally in a matter of weeks. They include:

