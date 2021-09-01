JSG pays N1, 222, 672,029.59bn to 725 pensioners

The Jigawa state government has paid N1, 222, 672,029.59 to 725 pensioners as terminal and death benefits, pension balance, and refund of 8% contribution for the month of July.

Addressing reporters Tuesday in Dutse, the Executive Secretary, Jigawa Pensions Board, Alhaji Hashim Ahmed Fagam said the beneficiaries cut across State, Local Government and Local Government Educational Authority.

“A total of N1, 222,672,029.59 was paid to 725 beneficiaries as retirement benefit, death benefit, death pension balance, refund of 8% contribution for the month of July,” he said.

Fagam explained that 46 of the civil servants died were of the state civil service, 39 of the local government while 45 were of the Local Government Education Authority.

He explained that the state government spent about N295, 762,275.52 million as death benefit to the families of deceased pensioners.

He said the scheme had also paid N872, 790,715.50 as benefit to 534 retired civil servants for the month of July among others.

Related

No tags for this post.