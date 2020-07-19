JTTT to states: Stop your traffic agents from hindering food movement



Joint Technical Task Team (JTTT) monitoring free movement of food items and farm produce across the country, has urged state governments to stop their traffic law enforcement agencies from hindering free movement of trucks carrying food items.

The call was in reaction to complains by truck drivers that despite Federal Government’s directive to all security agencies to allow free and unhindered movement of farm produce and other food items across the country, they still face challenges with states owned traffic law enforcement agents.



The truck drivers laid the complaint when the Task Team in Kaduna state went on situation monitoring tour on Kaduna-Zaria Expressway on Saturday.

Some of the drivers who spoke to the Task Team said, they have been properly sensitised on the Covid-19 protocols and they tried their best to follow them, yet security agents especially traffic law enforcement agents in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos and other states victimise them and make them spend longer than necessary on their journey

Chairmen of the Task Team and Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muri, distributed the Task Team’s fliers to drivers and asked them to show any security or traffic agent that stops them anywhere the country.



He said the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, had directed that, all security personnel allow free and unhindered movement of agricultural inputs, produce and livestock despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

The CP, who spoke during the tour through the Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said the Task Team will forward the complaints of the truck drivers to the Federal Government.



A member of the Task Team and Kaduna State Secretary of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Bature Yusuf Suleiman, said once the drivers comply with all the protocols of Covid-19 and have their vehicle particulars intact, they should be allowed free movement as directed by the federal government.

He however asked state governments, to call their security and traffic law enforcement agencies to order, saying that, the drivers have enjoyed cooperation of federal security forces, but face unnecessary harassment from the states’ agencies.