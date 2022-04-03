JUAC confers merit award on area council service commission boss Ado 

The over 40,000 staff of the FCTA under the aegis of Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) at the weekend conferred the ‘Outstanding Performance in Staff Welfare’ award on the Administrative Secretary of the FCT Area Council Service Commission, Usman Baba Ado.

Presenting the award to Baba Ado at a well attended ceremony at the Cyprian Ekwensi Cultural Centre, Abuja, the chairman of JUAC, Comrade Mutilukuro Korede, described Usman Ado as a goal getter who takes the welfare of the staff as his primary priority.

According to Korede, the Administrative Secretary has attended to over 4, 000 promotion letters of staff in the 6 Area Councils of the FCTA in just a short while and urged him not to relent in putting in his best into discharging his duties diligently and without bias.

“We encourage you to see this award as a spur to redouble efforts in your service at the Commission,” he stated.

In his response, Baba Ado said he never knew his efforts at the Commission were being noticed and appreciated, vowing to do more on staff training and welfare in the six area councils in other to accelerate service delivery.

He commended JUAC for identifying him among many in FCTA, saying the award would challenge him do more for the staff and FCTA.

The event, which was the climax of JUAC FCT chapter’s 2021 awards/gala night, also witnessed the recognition of about 10 others, including Moses Jaiyeola Asa, a Chief Planning Officer at the Urban and Regional Planning FCDA, as the best staff of the year.