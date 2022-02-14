Jubilation as Uba Sani commissions five neighbourhood sports centres





The senator, representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has commissioned five out of the seven neighbourhood sports centres in the seven local government areas that make up his senatorial zone, leading to massive jubilation by the people.

This sporting initiative, which is ongoing, was facilitated by the lawmaker under the corporate social responsibility projects of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC.

A cross-section of respondents in the five local government areas expressed gratitude to the senator for initiating the projects, describing his efforts in various sectors, including sports, as legendary.

One of the respondents, Hajiya Habiba Aliyu Usman, also hailed the NDIC for “joining hands with our tireless, focused and result-oriented senator to support youth and sports development here in Rigasa”.

In his continued efforts of promoting sports administration within his constituency, the senator is also constructing a mini sports complex to the tune of Ñ150 million at Millennium City, in Chikun local government area as part of the year 2021 Zonal Intervention projects.

The ongoing projects, according to sources in the lawmaker’s constituen­cy 9ffice, will all be concluded by February 28, this year.

