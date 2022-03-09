Jubilation as Uba Sani lights up his constituency





There were jubilations as Senator Uba Sani in the discharge of another social responsibility donated 11 units of 300KVA transformers to support electrification around communities in his senatorial district.

The Senator’s gesture in response to the communities’ worries over poor power supply resulting from faulty or insufficiency of transmission plants, was spread across communities in all the seven local government areas that make up the Kaduna Central District.

The beneficiary local governments worst hit by the electricity supply problem include Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Chikun and Giwa, identified under the first batch of beneficiaries of the brand new transformers.

Making the donation, Uba Sani pledged to continue to deliver on his campaign promises by prioritizing the welfare of his constituents, saying this installation will be the ‘first phase’ in an ongoing rural electrification effort embarked by him.