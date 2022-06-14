Jubilation, chaos as new chairman takes over AMAC





There was chaos at Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) secretariat following its take over by Christopher Zakka mostly known as Maikalangu elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Maikalangu took oath of office by 11am, alongside five other chairmen from Bwari, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abuja.

However, supporters of the council chairmen waited outside the Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture, venue for the inauguration, as they were not allowed to access the inauguration venue by security agents.

Immediately after the inauguration, the supporters rushed to AMAC secretariat around Area 10 Garki to await the arrival of Maikalangu.

There was stampede, pushing and shoving by the supporters trying to access the chambers hall used for the reception of the new chairman.

Security agents had a difficult time controlling the crowd, with the glass door of the chambers broken by supporters struggling to enter the hall, with many sustaining different degrees of injury.

Even when Maikalangu entered the Chambers by 11:45am, the supporters were disrupting proceedings and delayed the reception for more than 30 minutes.

The supporters were sighted waving the flag of the PDP and chanting songs to signify the take over of the Council from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

