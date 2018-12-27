Jubilation turns tragic as Man knocks brother dead with own vehicle

A man identified as Mr Chinedu Okeke, has alleged knocked his younger brother, Mr Celestine Okeke dead with his bus in a celebration frenzy.

Mr Chinedu Okeke, it was alleged, had been driving around his clan with his bus in celebration of a court judgment that favoured his village following a protracted land ownership tussle that favoured his village.

A source claimed that Appeal Court judgment which favoured Ntoko Ezinato village Akwa, of Awka South Local government area, against Umuayom Ezinato had thrown its indigenes into jubilant mood.

“In celebration, some members of the community took to a drinking spree, others ran around the village while Chinedu Okeke, a commuter bus driver, took to a driving stunt round the village.

“As he was driving past his compound, his brother; Celestine came out to caution him over his driving, but he drove past him. I think he latter saw his brother through the rear view mirror and engaged the reverse gear to come and know what he was saying, but by then, his brother had already turned his back on the bus and was moving into the compound, when Chinedu drove back and hit him,” the source added.

A brother of the deceased, Mr Theophilus Okeke disclosed that Celestine was immediately rushed to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, from where he was referred to Regina Caeli Hospital when his case was proven to be too bad.

Okeke, however said he died on his way to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, where the management of Regina Caelis Hospital had referred him, when they found his condition beyond their control.

“He was our brother, and we regret what happened. It was our senior brother that ran over him while he was celebrating the victory our village recently secured in court in a protracted land issue we have had with our neighbours, Umuanyom village,” he maintained.

When contacted, SP Haruna Mohammed, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer said the police have not been briefed yet on the matter.

