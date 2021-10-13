Jude Okeke-led APGA expresses concern over rising insecurity in Anambra

The Jude Okeke-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed concern over the rising spate of insecurity in Anambra state.



The Okeke-led APGA said that the party is in a mourning mood over the spate of political killings in the state.



The Okeke-led APGA, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere lamented that “we have lost Anambra citizens and also APGA members. We commiserate with their families.



“Our Governor has condemned the alleged sponsorship of these killings by political actors who want to capture our state by any means necessary.



“But whoever is behind this underestimated the resilience of Ndi Anambra.

“We have therefore called for national prayers for the last Sunday of this month and the leadership of the party has directed that all APGA flag be flow at half mast.



“We shall overcome and APGA will win the election convincingly.”