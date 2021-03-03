Judge tasks Journalists, lawyers on professionalism



Justice Joseph Acha of Edo State High court in Benin City, Wednesday, cautioned journalists and lawyers to protect the integrity of their professions and the society.

This was just as the Judge insisted that he stands by the ruling he gave on February 17, 2021 in a divorce suit marked B/47b/2020 involving Chief Leemon Ikpea (petitioner) and Mrs Agnes Ikpea who is the respondent.

The judge said: “When you embark on a campaign of calumny, you are not doing the institutions any good.



“And when you decided to malign people because of a matter that is not in your favour, I think you are only destroying the institution.

“The journalists, I think they have a duty to be objective in their reportage, they must be objective and do proper investigation.

“A situation whereby they are doing the bidding of their paymaster will impinge on the integrity of their profession.”



Justice Acha had ruled in two motions filed by the litigants, but the ruling was allegedly skewed in publications which therefore cast the judge in negative light.

While presiding on the matter on Wednesday, the Judge said the respondent had petitioned the Chief Judge of Edo state for reassignment of the suit.

He adjourned the suit to April 22 while awaiting the decision of the Chief Judge on the petition.

On his part, the Chairman, Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sir Rolland Osakue, told the court that he was in court over the said publication, adding that the report did not emanate from journalists practicing in Edo.

