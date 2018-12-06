Judge tasks judicial Correspondent on fairness, objectivity

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) Justice Rosaline Bozimo has called on journalists in the country to be objective, honest and fair in the coverage of matters that will arise

in the conduct of the 2019 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Bozimo also asked media practitioners to exhibit good conduct in the reportage of all issues that have the ability to shape the destiny of the country, especially during this trying period.

Speaking at the 2018 workshop for Judiciary correspondents organized by the institute in Abuja, the administrator pleaded that media practitioners must be guided by the ethics and code of conduct of their profession and see themselves as partners in the growth of the Judiciary and the country.

The Judge who declared the yearly conference open explained that events that will arise on next year general election will pose big challenges to media practitioners, especially those on the Judiciary beat appealled to them to be prepared to rise to the challenge and make sure that Nigeria come out smoothly before, during and after the elections.

“At this point, permit me to reiterate that our country is at a critical point in her history. Recently, political parties concluded their primaries to elect candidates for various elective positions.

Some of the outcome of these primaries is already in contentions.

“It goes without saying that as we brace up for the general elections in February 2019, it is envisaged that candidates or contestants would approach the court with their grievances.

“It therefore behoves on you as journalists to be fair and objective, just and honest, as well as professional in both your reportage and numerous commentaries on these contending issues that have the ability to shape the destiny of our country.

“Your actions impact on the judiciary; hence you must be guided by the ethics and code of conduct of your profession. You must see yourselves as partners’’.

