Judge warns ICPC over Pinnacle Communication

A Federal High Court judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, has warned the ICPC against misrepresenting proceedings of the court, saying he took strong exceptions to a statement credited to the Commission on issues before the court.

The judge was responding to complaints by counsel to Pinnacle Communications Limited about “a press release issued by ICPC which contained inaccurate references to proceedings in the case instituted

by Pinnacle Communications Limited against the Commission,” following freezing of its account over an investigation into payment of N2.5 billion by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission.

The judge asked the ICPC counsel to convey his dissatisfaction to the chairman of the ICPC.

The counsel to Pinnacle Communications, N Ekanem (SAN) had drawn the attention of the court to the ICPC press release, saying it was in contempt of the court, and that his client would take further action

on the libellous aspects of the release.

He also maintained that though the chairman of Pinnacle presented himself before ICPC, it was as a mark of respect for the court because he was not compelled to do so by the court as erroneously contained in the press release.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to December 14 for ruling.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.