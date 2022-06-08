Judge’s absence stalls Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife trial





The commencement of trial in a suit filed by former senator, Mrs Grace Bent, against Precious Chikwendu, ex-wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, could not hold again on Wednesday.

Blueprint Judiciary Correspondent reported that the absence of Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja stalled the trial

Checks by Blueprint revealed that the matter was slated for commencement of trial on number 12 in the day’s cause list.

The Judge it was gathered was a participant at the on-going three-day judges’ seminar holding at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja.

The case was consequently adjourned till October 6, 2022 for trial commencement.

Chikwendu Blueprint recalls was, on March 10, 2022 arraigned by the Nigeria Police on allegations bordering on defamation of character and cyberstalking.

She has since pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to her.

Following her not guilty plea, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Victor Okoye prayed the court for a date to commence trial and also prayed the court to remand Chikwendu in the Correctional Centre in Kuje.

He said the defendant should be remanded pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

Countering, counsel to Chikwendu, Mr Alex Ejesieme, SAN, opposed the application and convinced the Judge in his arguments.

The judge, who admitted Chikwendu to bail in the terms of the administrative bail earlier granted her by the police, adjourned the matter for trial commencement.

The former beauty queen, was, on February 14, 2022 docked before a sister court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo for attempted murder of her former husband, Fani-Kayode.

However, in an amended 14-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/01/2022 dated and filed by John Ijagbemi on behalf of Commissioner of Police, FCT Command on April 22,, the ex-wife was said to have committed attempted culpable homicide on Nov. 24, 2018.

She was alleged to have carried two kitchen knives threatening to kill Fani-Kayode, the children and other occupants of the house at Asokoro within the court jurisdiction.

She was also accused of making false allegations on Nov. 24, 2018 with doctored pictures with intent to deceive members of the public and make them believe that the injuries in the pictures were inflicted on her by her ex-husband.

Besides, Chikwendu was alleged to have “criminally uploaded doctored/photo-shopped pictures” of her biological child, Liam Femi Fani-Kayode, who was four years old, in order to deceive members of the public that the child sustained injury on his forehead.

The police authorities had also accused the estranged wife of threatening the lives of witnesses lined up in the alleged attempted murder charge against her.

Others arraigned alongside Chikwendu in the 13-count charge dated and filed January 7, 2022 were Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike as 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants l, while others were said to be at large.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

