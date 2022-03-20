Youths from the Middle Belt part of the country under the aegies of Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF) on Saturday said the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia which nullified Section 84 (12) of the newly ammended Electoral Act has made the 2023 general electons more open and participatory to Nigerians.

In a statement by their leader simply identified as Meliga, the group described the judgment as a welcome development as all political parties begin their preparations for the 2023 general elections.

It read, “The Friday judgment is sound and legendary. It is a welcome development.

“With the pronouncement, the electoral process is now widen to accomodate some individuals who have earlier been disenfranchised by the controversial section.

“It is our hope and belief that as political parties begin their preparations, especially as they are holding their primaries ahead of the general elections, more qualified Nigerians will now be able to participate, irrespective of the current roles they are playing in the government. It is a win for democracy.”