



The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has refused to make an order for the freezing of nine bank accounts belonging to the Edo state government.

Justice Okon Abang gave the verdict on Thursday, saying that pending the liquidation of the alleged 13 months salary arrears owed members of Judiciary workers in Edo State, the account cannot be freezed.

Justice Abang equally declined to grant the request on the grounds that the application lacked merit.

The workers, who are members of the state chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), had dragged the state government and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State before the court over its 13 months salary arrears.

The plaintiff had brought an application for an order Nisi, seeking to garnish the state government accounts with Accountant General of the Federation, Zenith Bank PLC, Access Bank PLC, Uba PLC, Polaris Bank PLC, First Bank PLC, Guaranty Trust Bank PLC, Heritage Bank PLC and Sterling Bank PLC.

The application was sequel to a January 13, 2014 judgment JUSUN obtained against the 36 state governments for the payment of 13 months salary arrears.

But instead of applying to attach the account, the plaintiff applied to freeze the account pending when the arrears owed members of the union in Edo state is liquidated.

But in a short ruling, Justice Abang held that the application lacked merit.

He said the court has the power to enforce its order when the application for such an order is competent.

He agreed that an earlier order of the Federal High Court has granted the autonomy of State Judiciaries, particularly as regards payment of salaries of members of JUSUN, but noted that the amount to be attached must be specific.

He deemed the application to freeze the state’s accounts as vague for failing to state how much the Union members are being owed, noting that the timing of same on the eve of a major election was a deliberate attempt to cripple governance.

On the decision of January 13, 2014, Justice Abang maintained it was hinged on the right of JUSUN without actually stating what their entitlements are, adding it was therefore the duty of their lawyer to state specifics, which he failed to do.

The case has been adjourned till 30 September 30, for hearing of the lawsuit against 35 other state governors and their Attorneys General.