Judiciary autonomy: JUSUN frowns at govs’ resistance

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has lambasted the state governors over their resistance to full autonomy for state judiciary.

The union, after her National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which held in Kano, also condemned some state governors for their refusal to assent the Fund Management law signed by their respective Houses of Assembly.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and jointly signed by Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu and Isaiah M. Adetola as president and secretary respectively, the union called on stakeholders who prevailed on the union to suspend their last action to intervene with a view to saving the situation.

The communiqué reads: “NEC-in-session appreciates the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata Esq., represented by the National 1st Vice President/ John Aikpokpo-Martins Esq. for his support and solidarity in the struggle for the financial independence of the judiciary.

“NEC in session frowns at the nonchalant attitude of State Governors towards the full implementation of the Financial Autonomy for the Judiciary despite assurances that led to the suspension of the National JUSUN strike action.

“NEC in session condemns the unwillingness of some State Governors to assent and effect the Fund Management Law enacted for the State Judiciaries.

“NEC in session express displeasure at the lingering issue of upward review of peculiar allowances to Federal and State Judiciaries and hereby calls on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed (CFR) to urgently take proactive measures to approve and effect its implementation.

“NEC in session appreciates the Management of the Kano State Judiciary and the Branch of the Union for the successful hosting of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Union in Kano.

“NEC in session hereby calls on all stake holders whose intervention led to the suspension of the JUSUN strike to do the needful in order to avoid industrial disharmony.

“NEC in session hereby calls on all members of the union to be calm and await further directives as it affects all issue in the struggle.”