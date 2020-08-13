Judiciary key to democratic success – Pam

Executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has noted that the judiciary “plays very important role in our democratic experience.”

He stated this recently when members of the Plateau state judiciary led by His Lordship, the Chief Judge, Justice Yakubu Dakwak, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the Commission’s head of media, Celestine Toruka, Rev. Pam said, “The Judiciary being the third arm of government which interprets the law of the land has a very important role to play in our democratic experience.”

He further thumbed up Justice Dakwak “for the quick dispensation of justice in Plateau under his leadership because he is aware that justice delayed is justice denied.”

Rev. Pam commended the Chief Judge and his team for the “genuine support they have been giving to the Governor Simon Lalong,” and gave the assurance the NCPC under his watch would “witness a complete turnaround and would not bring shame to the people of God.”

Earlier, the Chief Judge said they were at the Commission’s headquarters to congratulate the executive secretary “on his well-deserved appointment.”

He appreciated God and President “for finding you worthy of the appointment,” stressing that “your appointment did not come to us as a surprise.”

“You are a highly experienced person, a man of peace and a round peg in a round hole. As a cleric, I am sure you would be able to make a difference in NCPC. I urge you to carry everyone along and be fair to all.”