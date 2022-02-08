Judiciary major pillar of sustaining democracy – Osinbajo

Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo has described the Judiciary as a major pillar of sustaining the nation’s democracy.

Osibanjo made the remarks during the annual conference of the National Association of Teaching Lawyers held at Bayero University Kano Tuesday.



He said African countries were facing the threat of overthrowing political governments.

He however explained that in recent times more than a dozen elected governments had been overthrown in African countries, including Burkina Faso and Mali respectively.

He said Nigeria’s politics was still in its infancy stage but had achieved a lot, taking into Cognisance the transfer of power between elected governments in the country, Citing the example of how APC defeated PDP as the ruling party in 2015, stressing that the judiciary was able to carry out their duties judiciously.

The Vice President urged the association of the Teaching Lawyers to take a look at the development and challenges facing democracy in Nigerian as a mother in Africa.

He congratulated the Teachers Lawyers on the cycle of this season and hoped they will contribute to the development of the legal system in the country despite the challenges.

In his speech, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended the members of the Judiciary for organizing the conference at Bayero University, Kano, which focused on the role of the judiciary in the development of democracy across the country.

The Annual conference was attended by legal luminaries and other stakeholders.