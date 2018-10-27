Judiciary not designed to ensure peace – Onnoghen

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen has said that the judiciary system was not designed to ensure peace, noting that courts only determine the rights, liabilities and responsibilities of parties

to a dispute.

Onnoghen who made this statement in Abuja at the ongoing 2018 Annual Conference and Gala Nite of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIARB), also cautioned that any party to any dispute who desires peace should not approach the courts, saying arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution, are the true means by which parties to

a dispute can get peace.

He said: “The courts determine the rights, liabilities and responsibilities of parties to a dispute but does not ensure peace because the judiciary system is not designed to ensure peace.”

He continued: “Having experienced both sides of formal court system and the traditional arbitration, I can assure you and I want you to know that the judicial system is not designed to ensure peace. If you

want peace, don’t go to courts.

“The court does not provide peace to parties in dispute because, in court, “you are either right or wrong.

“We determine the rights, liabilities and responsibilities of parties. It is not designed to ensure peace.”

