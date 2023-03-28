Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, described Julius Berger-AFP as a major partner in the development of the city, saying “it is well known for producing high quality furniture over the years”.

A press statement by the media unit of the company, Monday, quoted the minister as making the remark when Julius Berger-AFP, the furniture production, home design and implementation wing of the leading construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, hosted its customers to an exclusive reception at its showroom in Abuja.

The minister, who was represented by the Director of Public Building in the FCT, Arc Olugbadebo Adebowale Ademo, stated that the administration is concerned with quality work in and around the city and will always partner with professional firms that can enhance government efforts.

Malam Musa Bello praised the AFP for its service delivery, pledging that the FCT administration in partnership with the organization will always strive to enhance Abuja’s aesthetics to world class.

“This is what the administration has been looking for, a situation whereby people can come in with a lot of commitment to the City and also provide the necessary services that will complement the efforts of Government by ensuring that Abuja becomes one of the 20th most habitable cities in the world.

“The government has made a lot of efforts to ensure that the aesthetics of the FCT is respected, as we desire and encourage businesses that contribute to the development of the City, respecting the city’s laws and also requirements of the Abuja master plan,” he said.

The event brought the Julius Berger-AFP management and its highly valued clients together to toast in celebration of its resilience, and progressive quality and growth culture at the high-end Gana Street Maitama showroom of AFP, and provided the opportunity for the AFP and its clients to mutually explore its ever widening, globally competitive and classy range of furniture and furnishing options defined by pioneering and efficient home design solutions.

