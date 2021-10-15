‘Julius Berger AFP supportive of Nigeria’s design revolution’

African design advocate and Chief Executive of Design Week Lagos (DWL), Ms Titi Ogufere, has lauded Nigeria’s leading furniture manufacturing company, Julius Berger-AFP as a key supporter of the country’s industrial design and manufacturing aspirations.

This is comes on the heels of the declaration by just as the Julius Berger-AFP Sales Manager, Mr. Uche Uzoewulu, of the company’s enduring commitment to DWL design and manufacturing promotional work.

Speaking at a press conference to commence the DWL 2021 edition, with the theme: Design Revolution, Ogufere said the annual event promotes creativity, innovation across disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, interior design, furniture design, graphics design and technology.

She lauded Julius-Berger-AFP for its manifest support to Nigeria’s quest for needed urgent design revolution, adding that: “DWL is a growing annual celebration and convening with core programmes including a central exhibition showcasing new work from across the African continent, an Awards programme and a series of talks and lectures.”

According to Ogufere, “…in addition to presenting new product designs, DWL’s programme scheduled to kick off October 21 to October 31, 2021, will highlight and explore new pathways in manufacturing methods, illuminating ingenuity and information sharing so that a growing community of contemporary designs can better tap into history of craftsmanship and unique material knowledge across the continent.”

On his part, Uzoewulu said that it was in the light of the developmental ambition and preparation for DWL 2021 that AFP would be participating in the events.

“We identify with your organisation for this event and hopefully, moving forward, forthcoming events. We are attending the event to enable us use the DWL 2021 platform to harness opportunities that are available as well as use situational dialogues with stakeholders and clients.”

According to the sales manager, “AFP, being a proud member of the Julius Berger corporate heritage, will be hoisting the great and excellent quality banner of its matchless pedigree, the Julius Berger standard, offering only the very best product and service quality to its customers.”