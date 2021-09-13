Julius Berger deploys more equipment to expedite work on Abuja-Kaduna Road

In a bid to expedite work and deliver high standard quality on the Abuja-Kaduna Road project Nigeria’s leading construction company Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) Plc has deployed hundreds of new state-of-the-art equipment and machinery.

JBN Media Relations Office, in a press statement, Monday, said the constriction, weekend, took delivery of hundreds of new and crucial construction equipment and machinery for one of its major road project in the country, the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

“SCOA took delivery of the equipment for Julius Berger for further handing over to the construction company in their Isolo Lagos facility last Friday,” the office stated.

According to the statement, “In his welcome address, SCOA Group Managing Director of SCOA, Dr. M. F. Boulos, said his company is pleased to enter “a rewarding relationship with Julius Berger and we are pleased to have to handle the equipment that will assist in the magnificent Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

“SCOA has proudly entered into the partnership with JBN in bringing in such huge quantities of trucks and other machineries.

“These superb equipment will enable Nigeria’s foremost engineering construction company and most reliable infrastructure development partner, JBN Plc, handle the contract in a timely and professional manner to have positive economic and social impact on the communities and Nigeria.”

He disclosed that Julius Berger would be the first to engage the new technological equipment, Wirtgen, which is environmentally friendly in road construction.

Also speaking, the JBN Managing Director, Mr. Ralf Brendicke, assured of the company’s determination to deliver a good job at project completion date.

Richter, who was represented by JBN Commercial Manager, Abuja- Kano Roadwork, Engr. Dr. Lars, said: “These trucks and equipment are needed for one of Julius Berger’s project, the AKR project which the company is constructing to bring prosperity to communities and Nigeria.

“We realise it is a very important highway; so we are determined to deliver a highly efficient and environmentally friendly road.

“This accounts for the detailed professionalism being put in place to deliver a strong, timely and well completed road that can withstand pressure, in the best engineering traditions of Julius Berger.”

Present at the event were the German Consul-General in Nigeria, Dr. Bernd von Münchow-Pohl; members of SCOA Board of Directors led by the Chairman, Mr. Henry Agbamu, including the Managing Director, Dr. M.F. Boulos; Deputy MD, Amresh Shrivastava; Commercial Director Prince Boniface Nwabuko; and the Company Secretary, Michael Adeyemi.

On the JBN delegation were Manager, ERC Lagos, Mr. Theodorus Kleynhans; Head of Media Relations Office, Prince Moses Duku; Head Corporate Communications, Mr. James Agama; and Media Liaison Officer, Emmanuel Isibor.

