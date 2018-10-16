Julius Berger gets new MD, creates Corporate Dev Directorate

The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (Julius Berger) has announced changes to the management structure of the company.

In the new structure which takes effect from today (October 16, 2018), also includes the appointment of a new Managing Director.

According to a statement issued by the company, yesterday, the new Managing Director, Dr Lars Richter succeeds Engr. Wolfgang Goetsch.

Also, the statement said that a new Directorate for Corporate Development has been created in the expansion of the company’s Executive Management.

The statement added that the changes were precipitated by the continuous growth and strategic demands of the Company with respect to its significant portfolio of building, infrastructure and industrial construction projects, and in the light of its diversification and development targets.

The new MD, Richter, according to the statement, holds a Doctorate Degree in Civil Engineering.

He has vast operational experience, broad technical knowhow and a strong knowledge of Julius Berger, Nigeria-wide, garnered from 16 years of working with the Company, the last ten of which were spent in Nigeria managing the acquisition, operations and successful completion of major and challenging projects across the Company’s operations.

The statement added that the new Directorate, Corporate Development is to be headed by Mr.

Tobias Meletschus, who holds a Masters Degree in Commercial Law and also a Degree in Business Law.

It stated further that Meletschus has an extensive financial and legal background, with robust experience working with international blue chip companies.

The statement said: “Since 2012, he has held the position of Head of Business Development within Julius Berger, leading diversification strategies and related business plans, as well as the assessment and successful negotiation of largescale projects.

“The Board of Directors extend their utmost appreciation to the outgoing Managing Director, Engr. Wolfgang Goetsch, for his 27 years of faithful service and for his achievements in successfully turning around the business fortunes of Julius Berger in the past two years’’.

