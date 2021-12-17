Julius Berger hands over landmark projects to Rivers govt

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has handed over landmark projects, constructed and rehabilitated flyovers and roads, to the Rivets state government.

Speaking during the handover, the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, expressed the company’s appreciation to the government and people of the state for the confidence reposed in Julius Berger as the contractor to deliver the projects.

A press statement by the company’s media unit said the commissioned projects include: the new Rumuola and GRA flyovers as well as the newly reconstructed and freshly dualized Ezimgbu road and Tombia road extension, in Port Harcourt.

At the commissioning of the Rumuola flyover project, the special guest of honour, former Ondo State governor, Dr. Rahman Mimiko had kind words for Julius Berger saying that, “I congratulate Julius Berger for another clear proof of your ability to deliver good jobs, and on schedule….Well done Julius Berger.”

Governor Wike on his part, praised Julius Berger for beating the project delivery date and added that, “with this flyover completed and delivered on schedule, Julius Berger has continued to prove to us that it can take on any construction and engineering job. We paid them and they delivered on time. No delay, no story.”

