Julius Berger wins ITF best Training Contribution Award

Nigeria’s engineering construction flagship, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has won the “Best in Training Contribution 2021” Award of Industrial Training Fund (ITF).





The Senior Area Manager, Alhaji Inuwa Sumaila, on behalf of the Director-General of the ITF, presented the award to Julius Berger at the ITF Corporate Head Office in Maitama Abuja.

At the ceremony in Abuja, Julius Berger was cited and celebrated by the ITF as a patriotic corporate citizen. According to the ITF, “Julius Berger has proven to be consistently compliant and committed to the important development and improvement of the country’s human capital index.”



The company was enjoined to continue to uphold its patriotic commitment, not only to the development of visibly strong and durable infrastructures for Nigeria, but also to maintain its leading contributions to deepening knowledge and skills acquisition and transfer to Nigerians.





Julius Berger Senior Training Manager, Mr Akin Ogunfuyi, led thw company’s delegation to the award ceremony and received the award on behalf of the engineering construction leader

Speaking, Akin said Julius Berger had over the decades become an institution in Nigeria’s corporate space, and vowed that the company would progressively continue to meet all its statutory as well as corporate social responsibility to Nigerians.

According to the senior training manager, Julius Berger believes that a well trained workforce was a productive asset with a multiplier effect for a growth-oriented gross domestic product and its attendant increasing purchasing power for citizens.

Julius Berger recently won and retained, for the 6th consecutive time, its position as the Most Valuable Brand in the Nation’s Building and Construction Services Sector at the Top 50 Brands Awards by #IAMBRANDNIGERIA 2021.

Related

No tags for this post.