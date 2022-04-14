Jump on board, Kida tells Basketball Stakeholders

Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) president, Engr. Musa Kida, has extended an olive branch to all genuine, passionate and concerned basketball stakeholders in the country, charging them to jump on board the plane of the re-elected Excos, currently piloting the affairs of the sport in the country.

He made this call during the board’s first meeting which was held at the Capital club, Victoria Island, Lagos, at the weekend.

The meeting, which had the creme de la creme of basketball in Nigeria, including representative from the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development (FMY&SD) amongst others in attendance, was an opportunity for the board to officially meet for the first time, since after the elections, to discuss very crucial matters as it affects the development of the sport in Nigeria.

“We’ve been disunited for a while, but I think we must understand that it is basketball that must unite us, begins Kida.

“At this time, unity is what brings peace and peace is what brings progress and development.

“To all Nigerian basketball stakeholders, I want to say jump on board.

Speaking further, the NBBF boss continued to sue for peace and the cooperation of all, as that is the only way they can be able to carry out their mandate and set objectives.

Recall, that the NBBF were thrown or bedeviled by infighting, horse trading and seemingly unending palaver in the last four years which almost stunted or limited basket growth in the country but for the resilience of the Kida led board.

“We should all be receptive to our ideas, we should be receptive to our constructive criticisms, we should constructive to each others point of view, and at the end of the day, let’s look and work purely for the interest of basketball”, he concluded.

