June 12: Abiodun commutes 6 inmates’ death sentences, frees 40 

Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commuted the death sentence on six convicts to life imprisonment, just as he granted freedom to 40 inmates from correctional facilities.

Abiodun made the declaration while delivering his 2022 Democracy Day speech, Sunday, at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto Abeokuta.

The governor explained that the committal to life imprisonment and release of the convicted inmates was in accordance with the provisions of Sections 212 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Sections 4 and 5 of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy (Establishment Law), Laws of Ogun State 2006.

Abiodun, who called on Nigerians to draw strength from the 1993 general election and make the 2023 exercise even better, equally advocated stringent punishment for violators of due process in elections, declaring that people’s ballots must count and be respected in 2023.

The governor noted that the struggles of the June 12 as orchestrated by late MKO Abiola gave birth to the seamless democracy Nigeria has enjoyed in the last 29 years, emphasising that “only by upholding the tenets of democracy and ensuring its sustainability can we truly honour the memory of those ideals that Chief MKO Abiola and others stood and died for.”

