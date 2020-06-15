June 12 and the Lamido factor



In 2019, the APC led government of President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as Democracy Day. A move some people see as politically motivated, while others feel it is a patriotic decision to right the wrong of the past.

So much as June 12 is concerned, Sule Lamido must be remembered, eulogised, appreciated, honoured and celebrated because Lamido is among the few leading figures who struggled, suffered and achieved that noble and democratic task.

“Certainly, June 12 success is one of the Dr. Lamido’s legacies. I was a member of the national executive of the SDP that produced MKO Abiola in the inconclusive presidential election of June 12, 1993. It was the first time I met Lamido in person. I used to hate him more than some few individuals (betrayers/traitors/antagonists/ingrates) do now, because my knowledge of him was based on the hearsays.



He was from PSP led by Mohammadu Rimi, while we were from PFN led by Shehu Yar’Adua. Our political group was superior and Rimi acknowledged that. Rimi didn’t want to risk losing Lamido in the national executive of the party to be elected. He followed Yar’Adua to Kaduna and requested him to allow Lamido to be in our unity list, since he was more experienced to serve as secretary of the party than our candidate. Yar’Adua politely turned it down.



We went into the national executive of the SDP’s election and Lamido defeated our candidate to emerge the SDP national secretary. He was elected on merit. Out of the 17 members only five were from PSP political group, including Lamido, while 12 members were from PFN including the national chairman, Chief Tony Anene.

We were very angry with the victory of Lamido defeating our candidate and promised to frustrate him. There was nothing we didn’t do to provoke him but he refused to be provoked and only concentrated on building the party. The election of Lamido as the secretary of Social Democratic Party (SDP) became a blessing to us. We were always at each other’s throat, and Lamido was the one always reconciling us.



We found Lamido to be a very fair minded person who didn’t segregate. He took all matters concerning the success of the party seriously. He made sure all our allowances were settled on time, unlike our national chairman, who didn’t care about us, hence the crisis that nearly rocked the party.



When Abiola emerged as our presidential candidate, they moved the secretariat to Lagos and tried to make the whole things a Yoruba affair. It was Lamido’s leadership skills and wisdom that saved the situation. Before we knew it all of us became more loyal to the secretary than the chairman. And that is what is happening till today. Many who are reading this are old enough to know how Jigawa state was from 1993 to 2007. Lamido transformed the young state from rural to urban state in just eight years from 2007 to 2015 under PDP.



One thing that made me to have great respect for Lamido is, even though NPC was a party the emirs and chiefs belonged, and also where Lamido was supposed to be, being a prince, he chose to go along with the masses. What brought about our union with Lamido’s political group was IBB, who when noticed that Nigerians wanted to form parties based on region, religion and ethnicity, he forced a merger, a sort of marriage of convenience, and our political leaders then decided we should go along with the progressive party. That was how many came about discovering this rare gem in SDP called Sule Lamido and since then many respected and sincere people believed in his type of a civilized politics. This is one of comments in my post written by Alhaji Ibrahim Attah.

Lastly, one should bear in mind that Sule Lamido is one of the few leading figures that made SDP successful in the presidential contest making the most freest, fairest, credible and peaceful election in the country which late Abiola won together with Baba Gana Kingibe as running mate. Also, it was a Muslim-Muslim ticket, which can’t be applied now. This means a lot. It is a food for thought

Anything to do with SDP or June 12 the credit goes to Lamido and like minds who struggled, suffered and achieved this noble and democratic task. Lamido is a leader par excellence. I believe in Lamido’s fighting spirit for the masses. He has really proved himself to be the leader of the masses. Many knew Bamaina as a typical village of Northern setting in 1993. I think only his house and that of his late father of blessed memory were made of blocks.



The entire village was mud houses. Today, Bamaina could be compared with Abuja in terms of development. There was only one single path road. Today, the whole village is tarred, with street lights. The village has block houses. It has school for gifted children, hospital, filling stations, police stations and business activities all over, etc.

Only a patriotic citizen of a place could do such a thing to his people. Many presidents, vice presidents, governors and ministers, etc have not developed their villages to that level.Lamido has made a lot of sacrifices for this country, Nigeria. His contributions have re-united and re-awakened Nigeria.

Lamido is a rare gem- thank you. We are grateful for your faithfulness, commitment, consistency, sacrifice, endurance, selflessness, kindness. Thank you for keeping history alive.

The lovers of Nigeria are very sure you will keep working for Nigeria to become peaceful, united, efficient and great.

Adamu writes from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa state via [email protected]