June 12: Buhari a true, genuine patriot – APC



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a true and genuine patriot by displaying political will in recognising and appreciating the sacrifices of many Nigerians in the enthronement of democracy in the country and the ultimate prize paid by the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola.





In a democracy day statement signed Thursdah in Abuja by the national publicity secretary of APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said in the annals of our nation’s political trajectory, June 12 would remain a historic day.





“Undoubtedly, the declaration of June 12 as the Nigeria’s Democracy Day by the APC-led Federal Government, has further cemented the credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari as a true and genuine democratic.





“This undisputed fact, which President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has officially recognised as a national holiday, is a testament of our party’s appreciation on the huge significance of the day.





“Going forward, the APC-led government would, in words and actions, continue to promote and consolidate on the gains of democratic governance in the country, with a view to entrenching its finest ideals on our body polity, while calling on all well meaning Nigerians to imbibe this spirit in the overall interest of our beloved country.”





