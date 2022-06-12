June 12: Don’t hand Nigeria over to generation of looters – ASUU 





The Academic Staff Union of Universities n(ASUU), Saturday warned against handing over Nigeria’s future in the hands of looters in the ongoing democratic system.

ASUU handed down the warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan to mark this year’s June 12 Democracy Day celebrations.

The union in the statement signed by the chairman of University of Ibadan ASUU chapter, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, stated that the exclusion of best brains in Nigerian politics through high nomination forms portends great dangers for the nation’s growing democracy as it will place Nigeria’s future in the hands of looters.

“It is a strategy of handing over the country to those individuals who have looted the country in the past. If this practice goes unchallenged, Nigerians are in for not just another regime of poor governance but that of extreme corruption and looting.

“Given the level of prevailing level of corruption and loss of hope in the future, political leaders in Nigeria have shown lack of willingness and capacity and the capacity to protect lives and properties and they have successfully failed in promoting productive activities that can boost the Nigerian economy.p

“It will take a Nigerian professor who earns 416, 000 per month but saves 20 percent of his salary over 100 years to be able to purchase presidential nomination form of the ruling party and over 40 years to buy the form of the main opposition party.”

Stating that the 23 years of return of democracy has been characterised by empty promises and dashed hopes, ASUU said nothing will change except the country allows equitable distribution of wealth and access to quality education, health and security.

