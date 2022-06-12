June 12: ‘Emergence of Tinubu will bring MKO Abiola’s vision to fruition’

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and the Director-General of his Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said the emergence of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would bring MKO Abiola’s vision to fruition.

They stated this Saturday when they led various groups of Nigerian women to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day in honour of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO) in Abuja.

The Kogi state Gpgovernor who said the event was held to keep the hope and vision of MKO alive also noted that almost 30 years after, the vision of MKO Abiola continued to live, adding that this was one of the reasons he was determined to contest for President.

He stated, “Today, we are commemorating and remembering June 12, championed by our father, our hero, our legend, our icon, Chief MKO Abiola, and Hajiya Kudirat Abiola.

“I appreciate God almighty and all those who stood firm, saw a vision, sacrificed and are still sacrificing for the cause of democracy in Nigeria.

“I appreciate our President, Muhammadu Buhari and his team who deemed it necessary that after 29 years, our father, Chief MKO Abiola, deserves to be well honoured and decorated posthumously with the highest honour of the land, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

“Chief MKO Abiola represents hope for this country for the current and future generations and that is why I am happy that his prodigies, not only immediate family but all of us are carrying on with that struggle, and by the special grace of God, our struggles shall never be in vain.

“I was in the secondary school in 1993, when the struggle began and almost 30 years after, we are here to bear the torchlight of that struggle and hence my decision, your decision for Yahaya Bello to venture so that this hope can be rekindled.”

Bello however noted that “the emergence of National leader of the Party, Bola Tinubu, as flagbearer of the party would further bring the vision of MKO Abiola to fruition.”

He urged women to give all their support and prayers to Tinubu so that he can emerge as President in the 2023 general elections.

“I am happy and comforted that the winner of that special convention, our leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the election, free and square, and that man is one of the pillars for the struggle of democracy. He was right behind Chief MKO Abiola in that struggle so you can see that our hope is still alive.

“So, I urge every one of us here to please give all of your, prayers and whatever it will take for our leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the general elections,” he said.

On her part, Abiola-Costello assured Nigerians and women that with Tinubu, a proponent of June 12, as presidential candidate of APC, and Bello, also well positioned in the campaigns and government, the dreams of MKO Abiola would be actualised.

“Twenty-nine years after June 12, it is still a message of hope. Yesterday we had the pleasure of being in the important meeting where His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello received presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at our Campaign Secretariat.

“Based on the conversation, there is hope for Nigerian women, there is hope for Nigerian young people, Nigerians with special needs,” Abiola-Costello said.

In her brief remarks, Mrs Ladi Bala, President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), commended Bello for his policies and style of governance, especially on women inclusion, which she said no governor in Nigeria had demonstrated.

